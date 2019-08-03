Toyota Motor (TM) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Raised Position; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $6.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 3,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 240,399 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, up from 236,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 100,198 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 02/04/2018 – MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions Receives Supplier Award from Toyota; 29/03/2018 – U.S. EPA poised to announce rejection of Obama vehicle fuel efficiency rules; 13/03/2018 – Japan Inc to announce pay hikes, seen short of PM Abe’s 3 pct target; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 25/04/2018 – Toyota and VH1 Save The Music Foundation Partner On Eight-Festival Activation To Benefit Music Education Programs In Public Schools; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class B Notes Of Toyota Glory 2017 Phase Ii Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities; 12/04/2018 – Volkswagen and Toyota agree self-driving trucks tie-up; 01/05/2018 – Toyota Motor North America April Sales Down 4.7% From April 2017 on a Volume Basis; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 13/04/2018 – Toyota Recognizes Visionary Women at 9th Annual Women in the World Summit

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 363,659 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17 million, down from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.59M shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 188,869 shares to 423,648 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 223,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,000 shares to 227,000 shares, valued at $37.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

