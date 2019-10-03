Toyota Motor (TM) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 102,738 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, up from 83,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 114,753 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. EPA poised to announce rejection of Obama vehicle fuel efficiency rules; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota Industries $Bmark; 5Y +65a, 10Y +75a; 14/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION-PROBE SHOWS TAKATA COLLUDED WITH MOTOR SAFETY PRODUCT SUPPLIERS ON TENDERS FOR HONDA CIVIC,HONDA CRV,BMW,TOYOTA YARIS VEHICLES; 06/03/2018 – Kobe Steel, Toyota hit with US lawsuit over vehicle metal quality; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Toyota Industries $500m 5Y +60, $500m 10Y +70; 20/03/2018 – Toyota to Temporarily Halt Driverless-Car Testing in U.S; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA EXEC SAYS 2018/19 PROFIT FORECASTS REPRESENT ‘HARD WORK’ FOR THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 24/04/2018 – Toyota Motor North America Pledges to Reduce Vehicle Emissions 90% From 2010 Baseline by 2050

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 19.43 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Micron Technology Inc (MU) EVP, Technology Development Scott J Deboer Sold $1,000,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sentiment Continues To Shift For Micron Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $46 at Cowen Ahead of Earnings – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 439,445 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 190,556 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gargoyle Invest Advisor reported 1.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 21,900 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested in 27,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 2,300 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 22,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Grp holds 137,584 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,872 shares. 6,940 are held by Brave Asset Management. Cleararc invested in 16,499 shares. 67,369 were reported by Piedmont Inv. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 209,911 shares.