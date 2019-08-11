Toyota Motor (TM) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Boosted Position by $2.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.72 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 127,203 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 13/04/2018 – IBT India: Mahindra to take on Toyota Fortuner with rebadged new-gen SsangYong Rexton SUV; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP; 27/05/2018 – Better options are available from a handful of manufacturers, including Toyota itself; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – TALEX SA TLX.WA – SIGNS 5-YEAR DEAL WITH TOYOTA MOTOR POLAND LTD FOR IT SERVICES USING CO’S DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE; 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 29/03/2018 – Lured by rising SUV sales, automakers flood market with models; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 04/04/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Toyota, Subaru Set to Replace Sports Car

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 1.08 million shares to 19,386 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ) by 64,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,823 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).