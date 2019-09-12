Toyota Motor (TM) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position; Lodge Hill Capital Cut Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position by $8.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 62,487 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 11/05/2018 – Mazda’s next president committed to growth with Toyota; 24/04/2018 – TOYOTA TO LAUNCH 10 ELECTRIFIED MODELS BY 2020 IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Toyota Motor Exec: Plans to Sell 10 Electrified Vehicle Models in China by 2020, Including Electric Version of C-HR SUV; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 29/03/2018 – Toyota to Team Up With Suzuki in India; 19/04/2018 – Shell and Toyota move forward with hydrogen facility for freight at Port of Long Beach; 06/03/2018 – Toyota Record Profit Won’t Bury Ghost That Haunts Japan’s Wages; 16/05/2018 – Toyota’s Leonard Says Autonomous Driving Is ‘Space Race in Tech’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 102,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 276,530 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, down from 379,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 336,993 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Plc holds 0.02% or 135,674 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 75,434 shares. Investec Asset Limited reported 0.55% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 22,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 10,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 34,793 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 89 shares. Boston Prns reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 2,281 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc invested 0.13% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Voya Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 10,948 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,159 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Jacobs (JEC) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.05M for 18.08 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Smith+Nephew launches PICO(TM) 7Y in the US, a portable single use negative pressure wound therapy system to treat two wounds simultaneously – Stockhouse” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toyota plans one-day Brexit halt – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Inuvo Announces the Availability of Connected TV within the IntentKey(TM) Prospecting Engine – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 10, 2019.