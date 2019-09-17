Toyota Motor (TM) Reaches $137.70 52-Week High; Entergy (ETR)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

The stock of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) hit a new 52-week high and has $143.21 target or 4.00% above today’s $137.70 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $197.11B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $143.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.88B more. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 53,338 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 05/04/2018 – Czech car registrations dip in first quarter; 06/03/2018 – Toyota Record Profit Won’t Bury Ghost That Haunts Japan’s Wages; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – TOYOTA AND SUZUKI AGREE TO START DISCUSSING JOINT PROJECTS FOR TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, VEHICLE PRODUCTION, AND MARKET DEVELOPMENT; 13/04/2018 – Alelion Energy Systems AB: Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ) signs a framework agreement with Toyota Industries Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Toyota warns over effects of trade war; 06/03/2018 – The Legend Returns: Toyota Unveils GR Supra Racing Concept; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 06/03/2018 – VW Predicts Clean Diesel Comeback as Toyota Drops the Technology; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA INVESTS $170M IN U.S. COROLLA PLANT, ADDING 400 JOBS

Entergy Corp (ETR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 195 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 196 reduced and sold positions in Entergy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 164.24 million shares, up from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Entergy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 156 Increased: 147 New Position: 48.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.94 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $197.11 billion. The firm operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other divisions. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. It offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Voxy/Noah, NX300h, RC300h, Esquire, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, C-HR, and LC names; fuel cell passenger vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla sedan, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Corolla Axio/Fielder, Porte, Spade, Auris, Etios, Vios, AGYA, and Yaris iA brand names.

The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 188,918 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.37 million for 12.63 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 22.55 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation for 313,676 shares. Luminus Management Llc owns 1.25 million shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 1.98% invested in the company for 29,972 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 946,421 shares.

