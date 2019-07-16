Toyota Motor (TM) Holding Has Upped by Martin Investment Management Llc; As Plantronics (PLT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Cut Holding

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 112,504 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 27/03/2018 – MANDATE: TOYOTA FINANCE AUSTRALIA EUR BMARK 5Y INVESTOR CALL; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Toyota Auto Rcvbls 2018-B Owner Tr Nts Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Toyota’s Seven Samurai Prepare for Once-in-a-Century Revolution; 17/04/2018 – Winning Students Earn Green for Being Green in Lexus Eco Challenge; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 20/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Daily #HEDGE Recap | Exclusive: Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 16/04/2018 – Toyota Motor plans to start selling U.S. vehicles that can talk to each other using short-range wireless technology in 2021, the Japanese automaker said, potentially preventing thousands of accidents annually; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 06/03/2018 – Toyota, Subaru, Honda Score Highest Brand Loyalty, New Edmunds Report Reveals; 05/03/2018 – Automaker to end sales of new models to focus on hybrids and other green vehicles

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 126,672 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 64,890 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt stated it has 99,278 shares. 13,080 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 51,250 shares. 4,486 are held by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,037 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Whittier Trust Company owns 0.11% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 77,572 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Rmb Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 47,910 shares in its portfolio. Gru Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 727 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. Shares for $165,086 were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S on Tuesday, February 12.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares to 151,300 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.71 million for 8.79 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.