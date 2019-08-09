Toyota Motor (TM) Holder Martin Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $2.10 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Upped Its Position by $3.98 Million

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 59,654 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – Customs Today: Customs I&I impounds NDP goods, Toyota Corolla during crackdown; 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Toyota Tsusho Sees FY Net Y140.00B; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR 7203.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 2.40 TRLN YEN (+20.3 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.30 TRLN YEN (-4.2 %); 16/04/2018 – TOYOTA,LEXUS TO START DEPLOYING DSRC SYSTEMS ON ’21 US VEHICLES; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Guide Auto: #TOYOTA’s best seller is all new for 2019. Here’s the scoop: #NYIAS; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Slightly over a year into his term, U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America first” crusade has convinced Asian and European automakers to increase production in the U.S. Yet, with new import tariffs on steel and aluminium looming, the manufacturers face a double-edged sword; 28/03/2018 – Toyota and Suzuki to supply cars to each other in India; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – The Evolution of Toyota’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Supra

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 8,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 32,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 24,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $10.28 during the last trading session, reaching $427.34. About 216,103 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK MEETING MONDAY WITH 4 MAJOR MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OR THEIR REPRESENTATIVES -COMPANY STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Recently Went Public With Questions It Is Asking Gun Makers and Sellers After Parkland Shooting; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Wesson Owner American Outdoor Brands Responds to BlackRock Questions on Issues Including Reputational Risk, Safety Promotion; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Statement re Privacy Policy; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Majedie Asset Management hires two UK equities fund managers; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH ACORNS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 33,800 shares to 15,650 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,006 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).