Toyota Motor (TM) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $746,236

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 286,036 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.48M, down from 289,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $198.99. About 28,654 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 7,799 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 18/04/2018 – Toyota to roll out first plug-in hybrid car in China; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA & LEXUS RECALL SOME MODEL YEAR 2018 & 2017 VEHICLES; 29/03/2018 – U.S. EPA poised to announce rejection of Obama vehicle fuel efficiency rules; 10/05/2018 – O’Rielly and Rosenworcel Letter to James Lentz, CEO, Toyota Motor NA; 06/03/2018 – Kobe Steel, Toyota hit with US lawsuit over vehicle metal quality; 10/04/2018 – Volkswagen to replace CEO with VW brand chief; 26/03/2018 – silew: Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6 billion plant in Alabama: sources (Reuters) – Alabama will be the site; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 04/04/2018 – Toyota’s March China vehicle sales up 5.4 pct y/y; 07/03/2018 – REG-TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,840 were reported by Gould Asset Ltd Ca. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.03% stake. 346 are held by Essex Ltd Liability. Jnba Finance Advsrs holds 1,623 shares. Colony Gp Ltd invested in 3,110 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 123,261 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 255 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 50,615 are owned by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi. Schroder Invest Management Gp invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lpl Lc stated it has 72,902 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 32,622 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Field And Main Bancshares invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,700 shares to 7,121 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.92 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11,266 shares to 258,756 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).