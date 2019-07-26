Toyota Motor (TM) EPS Estimated At $3.84; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Malibu Boats (MBUU) Holding By $2.09 Million

Analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report $3.84 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $4.08 EPS. TM’s profit would be $5.55B giving it 8.63 P/E if the $3.84 EPS is correct. After having $2.89 EPS previously, Toyota Motor Corporation’s analysts see 32.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 111,251 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 06/04/2018 – Trump to tap No. 2 official to run U.S. auto-safety agency; 15/03/2018 – Toyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech – Nikkei; 28/03/2018 – SUZUKI, TOYOTA PLAN TO RELEASE JOINTLY DEVELOPED ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN INDIA AROUND 2020 – NIKKEI; 17/05/2018 – Toyota Group April EU New Car Registrations Rose 21% -ACEA; 20/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Exclusive: 2018 Toyota Yaris to be launched in India on April 24, bookings now open; 08/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Mazda and Toyota forming a JV wrongly coded; 04/04/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS JAN-MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +8.7 PCT Y/Y, VS +1.7 PCT A YEAR EARLIER; 20/03/2018 – TOYOTA CONFIRMS TEMPORARY PAUSE ON US AUTOMATED DRIVING TESTING; 15/03/2018 – Toyota built a robot that shoots hoops better than the pros

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) stake by 40.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 53,590 shares as Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU)'s stock declined 2.03%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 185,308 shares with $7.33 million value, up from 131,718 last quarter. Malibu Boats Inc. now has $631.58M valuation. The stock decreased 6.34% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 247,194 shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Paloma Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 12,891 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 53,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Affinity Inv Llc holds 0.07% or 8,817 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 33,474 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 67 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Nordea Mgmt reported 3,000 shares. 24,888 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Introducing the New 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ Nasdaq:MBUU – GlobeNewswire" published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Are Investors Undervaluing Malibu Boats (MBUU) Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity. Kent Deborah S. sold 1,200 shares worth $54,072.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 34,000 shares to 140,620 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 79,700 shares and now owns 39,500 shares. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was reduced too.