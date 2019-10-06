Toyota Motor (TM) Analysts See $3.45 EPS; Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) SI Increased By 0.36%

Analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report $3.45 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 3.90% from last quarter’s $3.59 EPS. TM’s profit would be $4.97 billion giving it 9.55 P/E if the $3.45 EPS is correct. After having $4.32 EPS previously, Toyota Motor Corporation’s analysts see -20.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 119,126 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 03/05/2018 – TOYOTA RESEARCH CONSTRUCTING TEST FACILITY IN OTTAWA LAKE, MI; 27/03/2018 – MANDATE: TOYOTA FINANCE AUSTRALIA EUR BMARK 5Y INVESTOR CALL; 24/04/2018 – Toyota Motor North America Pledges to Reduce Vehicle Emissions 90% From 2010 Baseline by 2050; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 26/04/2018 – Toyota Is Said to Consider Longest Bond Sale Before Yields Rise; 17/05/2018 – IGNORE: REUTERS STORY ON TOYOTA LOGO WAS EARLIER REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Customs Today: Customs Car Cell impounds NDP Toyota Land Cruiser from Rawalpindi; 15/03/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS IT HASN’T MADE A DECISION ON BUYING UBER’S SOFTWARE; 22/05/2018 – Toyota warns hybrid clampdown could hit UK plants; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. HLX’s SI was 7.74 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 7.71 million shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 7 days are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s short sellers to cover HLX’s short positions. The SI to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 657,322 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 36.48 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.