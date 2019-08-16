Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

As Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor Corporation 123 0.00 N/A 11.85 10.89 Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 6 2.02 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Toyota Motor Corporation and Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 3.6% Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Toyota Motor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. In other hand, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has beta of 2.64 which is 164.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Toyota Motor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kandi Technologies Group Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Toyota Motor Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Toyota Motor Corporation shares and 5.3% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.37% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toyota Motor Corporation -2.97% 2.59% 4.99% 4.88% -4.39% 11.17% Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -3.62% 2.5% 3.7% -6.83% 32.17% 46.56%

For the past year Toyota Motor Corporation was less bullish than Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Summary

Toyota Motor Corporation beats Kandi Technologies Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.