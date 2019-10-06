Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Toyota Motor Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|802,580,258.03%
|9.70%
|3.60%
|Industry Average
|166.08%
|10.78%
|3.98%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|1.07B
|133
|10.89
|Industry Average
|2.72B
|1.63B
|12.09
Toyota Motor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|2.50
|2.75
The potential upside of the peers is 84.80%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|-2.97%
|2.59%
|4.99%
|4.88%
|-4.39%
|11.17%
|Industry Average
|8.69%
|10.23%
|7.09%
|26.49%
|19.63%
|51.61%
For the past year Toyota Motor Corporation has weaker performance than Toyota Motor Corporation’s rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Toyota Motor Corporation are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Toyota Motor Corporation’s peers have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Toyota Motor Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Toyota Motor Corporation.
Volatility and Risk
Toyota Motor Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Toyota Motor Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.35 which is 34.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Toyota Motor Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Toyota Motor Corporation’s rivals beat Toyota Motor Corporation.
