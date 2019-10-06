Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Toyota Motor Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor Corporation 802,580,258.03% 9.70% 3.60% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor Corporation 1.07B 133 10.89 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Toyota Motor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.75

The potential upside of the peers is 84.80%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Toyota Motor Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toyota Motor Corporation -2.97% 2.59% 4.99% 4.88% -4.39% 11.17% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year Toyota Motor Corporation has weaker performance than Toyota Motor Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Toyota Motor Corporation are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Toyota Motor Corporation’s peers have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Toyota Motor Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Toyota Motor Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Toyota Motor Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Toyota Motor Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.35 which is 34.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Toyota Motor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Toyota Motor Corporation’s rivals beat Toyota Motor Corporation.