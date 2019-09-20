Townsquare Media (TSQ) to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019; Shorts at Aspen Technology (AZPN) Lowered By 9.47%

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:TSQ) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Townsquare Media Inc’s current price of $6.89 translates into 1.09% yield. Townsquare Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 30,710 shares traded or 56.92% up from the average. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 24/05/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – EXCLUDING NAME, FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, TOWNSQUARE EXPECTS TO REPORT NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN $413 AND $421 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media Sees 2Q Rev $114M-$118M; 25/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Townsquare Media Rtgs Unffctd By NAME Dvstture; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $17 MLN (; 22/03/2018 – Townsquare Announces Acquisition Of Trenton, NJ Radio Stations; 24/05/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – EXCLUDING NAME, FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, TOWNSQUARE EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $93 AND $95 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Loss/Shr $1.44; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – ACQUISITION WILL INCLUDE CHR STATION WPST-FM; 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Loss $26.6M; 13/03/2018 – Townsquare Media 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47

Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) had a decrease of 9.47% in short interest. AZPN's SI was 982,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.47% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 428,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN)'s short sellers to cover AZPN's short positions. The SI to Aspen Technology Inc's float is 1.42%. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.02. About 368,828 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions firm in small and mid-sized markets. The company has market cap of $130.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 7.35% above currents $129.02 stock price. Aspen Technology had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 80,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cadence Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 8,536 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,242 shares. 4,451 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. 825,156 are owned by Voya Ltd Liability Corp. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 174,883 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 261,380 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1.71 million shares. 24,435 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Company. Connecticut-based Matarin Management Lc has invested 0.77% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Pacific Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 3,057 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.27% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).