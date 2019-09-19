Townsquare Media (TSQ) to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019; Griffin Asset Management Lowered By $640,908 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 9.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 8,433 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 82,866 shares with $6.30 million value, down from 91,299 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $95.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:TSQ) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Townsquare Media Inc’s current price of $6.95 translates into 1.08% yield. Townsquare Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 11,926 shares traded. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Completes Sale Of North American Midway Entertainment; 07/03/2018 TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Townsquare Media 4Q Loss $27.1M; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – TO ACQUIRE THREE RADIO STATIONS IN TRENTON, NJ FROM CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Townsquare Media Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSQ); 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – ACQUISITION WILL INCLUDE CHR STATION WPST-FM; 13/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED INITIATION OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $17 MLN (; 09/05/2018 – Townsquare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 24/05/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – EXCLUDING NAME, FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, TOWNSQUARE EXPECTS TO REPORT NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN $413 AND $421 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 288,616 shares. Counselors holds 156,321 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.39 million shares. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Portfolio Management Gp Ltd Company has invested 4.85% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 0.31% or 50,166 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Haverford Tru invested in 0.02% or 15,978 shares. Cap World reported 17.89M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 26,515 shares. Hennessy holds 98,200 shares. Blackrock reported 91.76M shares. City Company Fl invested in 0.16% or 4,998 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Impala Asset Management Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 391,078 shares. 208 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Co.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 8.62% above currents $78.9 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Shopify Inc. stake by 3,395 shares to 5,795 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 9,197 shares and now owns 46,530 shares. Boeing (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

