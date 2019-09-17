Townsquare Media (TSQ) to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019; Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:TSQ) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Townsquare Media Inc’s current price of $6.84 translates into 1.10% yield. Townsquare Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 36,448 shares traded or 81.98% up from the average. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 16.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 2Q Rev $94.2M; 07/03/2018 TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Townsquare Media Rtgs Unffctd By NAME Dvstture; 13/03/2018 – Townsquare Media 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media Sees FY Rev $413M-$421M; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE BUYS STATIONS FOR ABOUT $17M; 03/05/2018 – Brave and Townsquare Partner to Monetize Ad-blocking Traffic and Test Blockchain-based Digital Advertising; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $17 MLN (; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 24/04/2018 – Townsquare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 7 Days

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 10 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.28 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $415.52 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 28.3 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 195,190 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 853,011 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 475,500 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 287,498 shares.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions firm in small and mid-sized markets. The company has market cap of $129.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.