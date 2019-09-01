Townsquare Media (TSQ) to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:TSQ) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Townsquare Media Inc’s current price of $6.05 translates into 1.24% yield. Townsquare Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 11,032 shares traded. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 24/05/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – EXCLUDING NAME, FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, TOWNSQUARE EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $93 AND $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Townsquare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 13/03/2018 – Townsquare Media 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE REPORTS PURCHASE OF TRENTON, NJ RADIO STATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Townsquare Media Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSQ); 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Loss/Shr $1.44; 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media Sees FY Rev $413M-$421M; 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Loss $26.6M; 13/03/2018 – Townsquare Media 4Q Rev $114.3M; 25/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Townsquare Media Rtgs Unffctd By NAME Dvstture

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 4354.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 132,341 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 135,380 shares with $7.69M value, up from 3,039 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

More notable recent Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Townsquare Media, Inc. declares $0.075 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Townsquare Media, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Townsquare Media Inc.: Townsquare Announces Strong Second Quarter Net Revenue Growth Of 7% And Adjusted Ebitda Growth Of 19% – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions firm in small and mid-sized markets. The company has market cap of $115.57 million. It operates through two divisions, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Among 4 analysts covering Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Townsquare Media has $12 highest and $6.5 lowest target. $9.38’s average target is 55.04% above currents $6.05 stock price. Townsquare Media had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barrington. Noble Financial maintained Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.20% above currents $77.77 stock price. QUALCOMM had 29 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 16,999 shares to 85,853 valued at $100.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 3,932 shares and now owns 57,113 shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 6.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Suntrust Banks has 142,392 shares. Eagle Ridge Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,222 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Ca stated it has 725,008 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 318,838 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 13,303 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt reported 316,000 shares stake. 20,677 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorp. 8.69 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Incorporated. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 6,003 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Security State Bank Of So Dak stated it has 22,725 shares. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).