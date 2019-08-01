Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) have been rivals in the Broadcasting – Radio for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media Inc. 6 0.23 N/A -0.53 0.00 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 4 0.35 N/A 0.41 8.83

Table 1 highlights Townsquare Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Townsquare Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Townsquare Media Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Townsquare Media Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Townsquare Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Townsquare Media Inc.’s upside potential is 74.03% at a $9.38 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Townsquare Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 55.4% respectively. Townsquare Media Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 7.6% are Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Townsquare Media Inc. -1.9% 0.76% -0.67% -5.64% -15.19% 45.71% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. -3.71% -3.46% -18.61% -42.83% -64.41% -3.2%

For the past year Townsquare Media Inc. had bullish trend while Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. beats Townsquare Media Inc.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions through its radio stations, Websites, radio stationsÂ’ online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile-enabled Website development and hosting services, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 312 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 66 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic and lifestyle events, and other forms of entertainment. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 16 music and entertainment based national Websites. As of December 31, 2016, this segment produced approximately 550 live events in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.