Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) EPS Estimated At $0.34; 2 Analysts Are Bullish TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering TORC Oil & Gas (TSE:TOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TORC Oil & Gas had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Altacorp maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.25 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. See TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $7.75 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $6.25 Maintain

Analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. TSQ’s profit would be $6.45 million giving it 3.96 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Townsquare Media, Inc.’s analysts see 277.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 11,238 shares traded. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 24/05/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – COMPLETED SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT LLC TO NORTH AMERICAN FAIRS FOR $23.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE, OR $0.30 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, COMMENCES IN MAY 2018; 25/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Townsquare Media Rtgs Unffctd By NAME Dvstture; 19/04/2018 – DJ Townsquare Media Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSQ); 03/05/2018 – Brave and Townsquare Partner to Monetize Ad-blocking Traffic and Test Blockchain-based Digital Advertising; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – TO ACQUIRE THREE RADIO STATIONS IN TRENTON, NJ FROM CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LLC; 22/03/2018 – Townsquare Announces Acquisition Of Trenton, NJ Radio Stations; 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media Sees 2Q Rev $114M-$118M; 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 2Q Rev $94.2M; 07/03/2018 TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $894.65 million. The companyÂ’s principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. It has a 50.74 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 5.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 1.06M shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

