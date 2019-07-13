TowneBank (TOWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

We will be contrasting the differences between TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 26 3.72 N/A 1.96 13.21 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.78 N/A 0.67 12.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TowneBank and Severn Bancorp Inc. Severn Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TowneBank. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. TowneBank’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Severn Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Severn Bancorp Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors while 21.1% of Severn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% are TowneBank’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14% Severn Bancorp Inc. -4.84% -4.84% 0.12% 3% 15.31% 8.52%

For the past year TowneBank has weaker performance than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

TowneBank beats on 9 of the 9 factors Severn Bancorp Inc.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.