TowneBank (TOWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.47 N/A 1.96 14.36 First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.37 N/A 2.29 14.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Community Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TowneBank. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TowneBank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Community Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

TowneBank and First Community Bankshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TowneBank’s upside potential currently stands at 4.81% and an $27 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TowneBank and First Community Bankshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.2% and 42.6%. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of TowneBank’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year TowneBank was more bullish than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.