TowneBank (TOWN) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Last Week Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems has $17500 highest and $165 lowest target. $170’s average target is 8.16% above currents $157.18 stock price. Monolithic Power Systems had 5 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 10. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. See Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. TOWN’s profit would be $36.93 million giving it 13.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, TowneBank’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 80,275 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names William Littreal SVP and CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 66.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

