TowneBank (TOWN) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Comparison side by side

Both TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.49 N/A 1.96 14.36 National Bankshares Inc. 39 4.80 N/A 2.50 14.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TowneBank and National Bankshares Inc. National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. TowneBank’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of National Bankshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has TowneBank and National Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TowneBank and National Bankshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is TowneBank’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.2% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of TowneBank’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58%

For the past year TowneBank has stronger performance than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors National Bankshares Inc. beats TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.