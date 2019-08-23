TowneBank (TOWN) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Contrasting side by side

Both TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.49 N/A 1.96 14.36 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.37 N/A 3.67 10.14

Demonstrates TowneBank and Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Citizens Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TowneBank’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that TowneBank is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TowneBank and Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TowneBank has a 3.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Competitively Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.25, with potential upside of 32.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Citizens Financial Group Inc. seems more appealing than TowneBank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.2% of TowneBank shares and 98.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares. 7.5% are TowneBank’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33%

For the past year TowneBank was less bullish than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.