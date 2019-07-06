TowneBank (TOWN) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) Comparison side by side

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 26 3.75 N/A 1.96 13.21 C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.92 N/A 5.12 9.90

In table 1 we can see TowneBank and C&F Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. C&F Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TowneBank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has TowneBank and C&F Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1% C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

TowneBank’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. From a competition point of view, C&F Financial Corporation has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.8% of TowneBank shares and 36% of C&F Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of TowneBank’s shares. Competitively, C&F Financial Corporation has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14% C&F Financial Corporation 6.07% -4% -0.49% -6.89% -12.45% -4.81%

For the past year TowneBank has 8.14% stronger performance while C&F Financial Corporation has -4.81% weaker performance.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.