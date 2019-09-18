Towne Bank (TOWN) to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019; Lithium Americas Corphares (LAC) SI Decreased By 2.13%

Lithium Americas Corphares (NYSE:LAC) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. LAC’s SI was 2.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 178,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Lithium Americas Corphares (NYSE:LAC)’s short sellers to cover LAC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 216,871 shares traded or 65.97% up from the average. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has risen 1.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LAC News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys 1.9% of Lithium Americas; 14/05/2018 – Lithium Americas 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 29/03/2018 Lithium Americas Reports 2017 Financial and Operating Results; 05/04/2018 – Lithium Americas Provides Updated Resource Estimate for the Lithium Nevada Project; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in Lithium Americas

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:TOWN) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Towne Bank’s current price of $28.14 translates into 0.64% yield. Towne Bank’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 87,063 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $286.08 million. The firm explores for lithium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.