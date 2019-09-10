Towne Bank (TOWN) to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019; H&e Equipment Services (HEES) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:TOWN) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Towne Bank’s current price of $27.22 translates into 0.66% yield. Towne Bank’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 97,431 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $76.34 MLN COMPARED TO $60.28 MLN AT MARCH 31, 201; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M

H&e Equipment Services Inc (HEES) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 57 funds opened new and increased positions, while 56 reduced and sold stakes in H&e Equipment Services Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 24.73 million shares, up from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding H&e Equipment Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 34 New Position: 23.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did H&E Equipment Services’s (NASDAQ:HEES) Share Price Deserve to Gain 56%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment (HEES) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy H&E Equipment (HEES) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company has market cap of $912.36 million. The firm rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 23.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.30 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.87% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for 163,193 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 327,374 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc. has 1.04% invested in the company for 106,404 shares. The New York-based Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 0.92% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,587 shares.

The stock increased 4.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 149,913 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn't "really changed anything."; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M

More notable recent TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brazil indigenous agency worker killed in remote Amazon town – Nasdaq” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TowneBank’s (NASDAQ:TOWN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sotherly Hotels Inc. Enters Into Master Agreement – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South Africa’s Mossel Bay GTL plant could be out of gas by 2020 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salvadoran activists hurl confetti, paint to protest new abortion trial – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.