Towne Bank (TOWN) to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019; Haynes International (HAYN) Shorts Decreased By 14.04%

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:TOWN) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Towne Bank’s current price of $25.96 translates into 0.69% yield. Towne Bank’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 51,427 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. HAYN’s SI was 208,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 242,800 shares previously. With 52,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s short sellers to cover HAYN’s short positions. The SI to Haynes International Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock increased 5.41% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 124,454 shares traded or 83.97% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intt: Comerford Will Remain as Adviser Through Sept 30; 02/05/2018 – BARBADOS CENBANK CHIEF HAYNES SPEAKS ON ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: Today’s other big Brazil retail scoop: @tbautzer and @carolinamandl broke news of up to $3 billion in back taxes; 02/05/2018 – Subway(R) Restaurants Announces Retirement of CEO Suzanne Greco and Appointment of Trevor Haynes as Interim CEO; Co to Initiate CEO Search; 17/03/2018 – Point72’s Haynes Resigns Following Cohen-Ordered Culture Autopsy; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL – STRONGER MARKET PRICING LEVELS,HIGHER RAW MATERIAL MARKET PRICES SHOULD PROVIDE PRICING STRENGTH INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $380.90 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 67.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.