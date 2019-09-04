Towne Bank (TOWN) to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019; DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (DRRKF) Shorts Increased By 5.97%

DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) had an increase of 5.97% in short interest. DRRKF’s SI was 14,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.97% from 13,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 142 days are for DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:DRRKF)’s short sellers to cover DRRKF’s short positions. It closed at $696 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:TOWN) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Towne Bank’s current price of $25.86 translates into 0.70% yield. Towne Bank’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 108,389 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank

dormakaba Holding AG provides in access control and security solutions. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It operates through Access Solutions, Key Systems, and Movable Walls divisions. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems and heavy duty exit devices; entrance systems automated boarding pass controls and automatic sliding doors; electronic access control and data collection solutions; mechanical and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic hotel locks and access control systems; safe locks; interior glass systems, which include multifunctional manual sliding door systems; key systems and key cutting machines; and movable walls.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

