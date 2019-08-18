Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake; VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (VXLLF) Shorts Up By 251.26%

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 48.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 21,285 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 22,591 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 43,876 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $161.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 880,728 shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% – 5% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE

VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VXLLF) had an increase of 251.26% in short interest. VXLLF’s SI was 69,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 251.26% from 19,900 shares previously. With 162,900 avg volume, 0 days are for VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VXLLF)’s short sellers to cover VXLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.09% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.036. About 59,900 shares traded or 1031.04% up from the average. Vaxil Bio Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VXLLF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vaxil Bio Ltd., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in Israel. The company has market cap of $2.60 million. The Company’s immunotherapies include neoantigen-like peptides, as well as antibodies. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product is ImMucin, which completed a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma cancer; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer patients in combination with hormonal therapy.