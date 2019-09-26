Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Upped Oracle (ORCL) Position by $310,128; Stock Price Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,478 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 21,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 6.36M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 12,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 76,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, down from 88,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 3.49M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 27,774 shares to 22,353 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,184 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Com owns 197,371 shares. Martin Co Tn accumulated 28,572 shares. Leisure Cap reported 8,191 shares stake. Personal Cap Advisors owns 73,395 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 1,977 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.53% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 190,770 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc invested in 0.02% or 5,200 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Company has invested 1.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.28% or 87,320 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,308 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 81,234 shares to 129,207 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 4.01M shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Fosun Interest Limited invested in 19,730 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 1.74% or 12.02M shares. Hm Cap Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 2,807 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 21,776 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.52% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 129,100 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 1.63% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Interocean Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Thornburg Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 2.94% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 27,367 shares. Coastline Com reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cadinha And Company Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 11,925 shares.

