Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $652,080; Stock Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Upped Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Position by $464,025; Share Value Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 57,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 144,001 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 609,844 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc. by 74,460 shares to 483,287 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 152,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,836 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

