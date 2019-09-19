Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB)’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Walsh Purchased 16,607 Shares; RENOVACARE (RCAR) Shorts Increased By 7.08%

RENOVACARE INC (OTCMKTS:RCAR) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. RCAR’s SI was 57,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 53,700 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 3 days are for RENOVACARE INC (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s short sellers to cover RCAR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 11,131 shares traded. RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. The company has market cap of $126.40 million. The Company’s flagship technology product is CellMist System, which include a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $43.35 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. $897,207 worth of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was bought by Walsh Patrick on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 162,426 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’