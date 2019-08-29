Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB)’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Walsh Acquires 395126 shares of the Company; Shorts at ASTELLAS PHARMA ORDINARY SHARES JAP (ALPMF) Raised By 2.78%

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:ALPMF) had an increase of 2.78% in short interest. ALPMF’s SI was 1.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.78% from 1.45M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 4965 days are for ASTELLAS PHARMA INC ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:ALPMF)’s short sellers to cover ALPMF’s short positions. It closed at $13.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. 38,303 shares valued at $205,304 were bought by Walsh Patrick on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Soccer-Bolton sold to Football Ventures, say administrators – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China’s Fosun set to save Thomas Cook as key terms agreed – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BJ’s Wholesale Club Finds a Virtue in Meeting Expectations – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Wants the VA to Get as Much of This Drug as It Can – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $53.14 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Patrick Walsh, an insider and also Chief Executive Officer of the popular company Town Sports International Holdings Inc made a purchase. He obtained 395,126 shares of the company with the transaction valued at near $664,630 U.S Dollars – based on a market stock price of $1.7 of a share. A report documented published 28-08-2019 with the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission, unveiled here, shows additional details about the trade. Patrick Walsh owns 13.43% of the -company’s market cap or 3.76 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 226,316 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 10,547 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,239 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.01% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Products Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos accumulated 0% or 124,114 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Hg Vora Cap Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 8.50 million shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 200 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 292,164 shares traded or 54.84% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, makes, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.74 billion. The firm offers Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, an immunosuppressant used to suppress organ transplant rejection; Vesicare, a treatment for overactive bladder; Harnal/Omnic, a blocking agent to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Funguard/MYCAMIN, a candin-type antifungal agent. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. It also provides Geninax, an oral new-type quinolone antibacterial agent; Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Gaster, a treatment for peptic ulcer and gastritis; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic agonist indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder; Eligard, a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonist for the treatment of prostate cancer; XTANDI for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VESOMNI, a release tablet for the treatment of moderate to severe storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not adequately responding to treatment with monotherapy.