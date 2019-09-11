Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Reaches $2.43 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at DSG GLOBAL (DSGT) Raised By 200%

The stock of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 415,973 shares traded or 110.51% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $68.32M company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $2.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLUB worth $6.15 million more.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. $205,304 worth of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was bought by Walsh Patrick.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 460,641 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 20,455 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 313,340 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 8,450 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Axa owns 10,000 shares. Stadium Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 6.85% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Moreover, Century has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 124,114 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 11,807 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 97,609 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 10,547 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 37,494 shares. American Group Inc has 9,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $68.32 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.