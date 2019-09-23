Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) is a company in the Sporting Activities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.94% of all Sporting Activities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.76% of all Sporting Activities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Town Sports International Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Town Sports International Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.00

The rivals have a potential upside of 95.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Town Sports International Holdings Inc. -20.31% -33.19% -57.26% -74.16% -85.46% -76.09% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year Town Sports International Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Town Sports International Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee-based programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, and corporate and group sales, as well as through its online Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 150 fitness clubs comprising 102 New York Sports Clubs, 28 Boston Sports Clubs, 12 Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 Philadelphia Sports Clubs, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.