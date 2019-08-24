Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Griffin Asset Management Decreased Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $756,696

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 115,017 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 108,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 114,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 3,872 shares. 26,375 were reported by Girard Prns. Accuvest Advisors, California-based fund reported 10,847 shares. Essex Financial Ser has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Associated Banc accumulated 211,633 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 3,458 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has 13,428 shares. Moreover, Bowling Management Llc has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 52,976 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc reported 45,461 shares. Summit Finance Strategies Inc holds 0.1% or 1,646 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.37% or 498,993 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.98 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Fincl Mgmt Pro invested in 0.1% or 2,058 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 118,830 shares to 496,734 shares, valued at $75.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sterling weakens ahead of Johnson, Merkel meeting – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Termination of Contract to Sell LPGA International Golf Club – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.