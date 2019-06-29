Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Position Has Raised by Stadium Capital Management Llc; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Smith & Howard Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 44.55M shares traded or 307.46% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 528,763 shares traded or 153.59% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 69.26% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

