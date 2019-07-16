Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Market Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Brookside Capital Management Has Boosted Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding by $22.26 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 299,360 shares traded or 33.85% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 69.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 902,249 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 217,433 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $158.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOC) by 243,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund declares $0.061 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Baptist Health Care Retirement Savings Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. $51,255 worth of stock was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,300 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. 5,530 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 131,817 shares. Bain Public Equity Ltd Liability owns 705,860 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 166,103 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 101,261 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication, Japan-based fund reported 8,731 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 1,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 8,011 shares stake. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.6% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 48,812 shares. Coastline Trust holds 8,075 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc reported 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,403 were accumulated by Sei. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 4,276 shares. 2.01M are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 16,200 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 787,966 shares. 15,697 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 11,807 shares. Aqr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 313,340 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 300 shares. Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.98% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). 53,000 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 37,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa owns 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 10,000 shares.