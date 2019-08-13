Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding; Shorts at Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Lowered By 80%

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 58.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 31,801 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 22,379 shares with $407,000 value, down from 54,180 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 2.57 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone’s Indus Towers to Merger with Bharti Infratel; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019

Servotronics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. SVT's SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 500 shares previously. The SI to Servotronics Inc's float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 561 shares traded. Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) has risen 11.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by various sources.

More important recent Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) news were published by various sources.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.47 million. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. It has a 7.15 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products.