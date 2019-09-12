Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Shorts at Falcon Minerals – Class A (FLMN) Raised By 4.07%

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company acquired 6,239 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 74,409 shares with $4.07M value, up from 68,170 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN) had an increase of 4.07% in short interest. FLMN’s SI was 842,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.07% from 809,300 shares previously. With 257,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s short sellers to cover FLMN’s short positions. The SI to Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A’s float is 2.22%. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 469,480 shares traded or 83.55% up from the average. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 24.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.31% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 49.36% above currents $7.03 stock price. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, May 29 report.

More notable recent Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Falcon Minerals to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $603.61 million.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,246 shares to 4,462 valued at $951,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 11,156 shares and now owns 46,528 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

