Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Raised Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 9.93M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $240.48. About 1.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bank & Trust stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Nuwave Inv Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullinan Assoc holds 0.77% or 241,226 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 69,117 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Heartland reported 298,515 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh has 73,652 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Harvey Cap Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 8,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 98,973 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hendershot stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Valmark Advisers Inc owns 31,111 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 23,845 are owned by Orca Management Llc.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Front Door Inc.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 43,236 shares to 42,066 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,436 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.