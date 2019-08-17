Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $840,600 as Share Value Rose; Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $757,900

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 14,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 13,640 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 27,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,321.50. – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor-General Stock Outlook: Uncertainty Looms Larger – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) has 5,421 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd invested in 20,076 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 817,274 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il owns 2,252 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 10,919 were accumulated by Haverford Tru. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 20,665 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.11% or 3,899 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,340 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 269,888 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 80 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs. Charter Tru accumulated 33,909 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co holds 0.66% or 19,093 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing MLP – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co New York reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 144,334 shares. 44,699 are held by Da Davidson & Com. Texas-based King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Grassi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 7,850 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc owns 504,641 shares. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 91,109 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 2.53% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 285,575 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 4,830 were accumulated by Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Ironwood Counsel Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 18,725 shares. Argent Company holds 0.08% or 12,548 shares.