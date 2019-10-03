Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Upped Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.92, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 14 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased their holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.00 million shares, up from 2.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 29.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company acquired 7,419 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 32,449 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 25,030 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 2.94M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund for 1.31 million shares. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc owns 42,534 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 34,397 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 57,504 shares.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $283.18 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 65,764 shares traded or 113.59% up from the average. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) has risen 11.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. 21,400 shares valued at $1.69M were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.59% below currents $79.97 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.