Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Nike (NKE) Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $399,252 as Stock Value Rose

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 44,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,609 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 81,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,694 shares to 78,515 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 22,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.