Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Trimmed Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $5.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Increased by $1.67 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 40,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 37,877 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 78,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 6,335 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada owns 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,864 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.24% or 15,814 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co, a Us-based fund reported 5,666 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa reported 11,505 shares stake. 1,547 were reported by First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,440 shares. Numerixs Investment stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). United Ser Automobile Association owns 580,313 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Management owns 36,937 shares. Loeb Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 47,107 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,414 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge accumulated 1,130 shares. 3,270 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 85,130 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sns Financial Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Birinyi Assoc holds 2.08% or 13,650 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 6,909 shares. Miles stated it has 1,532 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.08% or 1,750 shares. London Communication Of Virginia holds 0% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 5,188 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $85.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,039 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).