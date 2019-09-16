Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $365,000 as Stock Value Declined

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 62,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 5.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 25,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 28,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.23. About 694,745 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.81 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.