Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increased Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $553,373; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Clearline Capital LP Decreased Position by $512,954

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 256,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 101,605 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256,000, down from 358,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.815. About 144,631 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 5,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $191.89. About 690,024 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 781,560 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 353,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,891 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDCA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 1.16% less from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,097 shares. Fmr accumulated 1.98 million shares. Renaissance Limited Com invested in 232,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 113,743 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Ameriprise holds 425,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 25,556 shares. Art reported 10,369 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 0.11% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 656,743 shares. 10,013 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Frontfour Grp Llc holds 13.63% or 2.55 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 36,473 shares stake. Lorber David A invested in 11.96% or 92,764 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,095 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

