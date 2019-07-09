Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $652,080; Market Valuation Declined; White Pine Investment Co Lifted Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $1.30 Million; Market Valuation Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.15 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Mulls Island-Hopping From Oahu, and Hawaiian Air Tanks; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,354 shares to 5,354 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.