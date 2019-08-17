Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Cut Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; Last Week Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Analysts

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 9,429 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 9,079 shares with $1.13M value, down from 18,508 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.66 million shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Among 8 analysts covering Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Group PLC has GBX 2100 highest and GBX 1645 lowest target. GBX 1848.13’s average target is -9.32% below currents GBX 2038 stock price. Compass Group PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies downgraded Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 1670 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Oddo & Cie. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 7. The stock of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by HSBC. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1915 target in Thursday, July 4 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. See Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1730.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1915.00 New Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1850.00 New Target: GBX 1915.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1690.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Upgrade

The stock increased 0.99% or GBX 20 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2038. About 2.12 million shares traded. Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-lnterested Activist Attack; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Names Craig Bryksa Interim Pres and CEO; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of 32.33 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s foodservice solutions include free-flow restaurants, formal dining, grab and go deli, and cafÃ© outlets, as well as hospitality services and vending; and support services comprise cleaning, building activities and maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security services. It has a 27.62 P/E ratio. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors.

Another recent and important Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Compass Group PLC’s (LON:CPG) ROE Of 41%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Compass Group PLC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Citigroup reported 13,176 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) for 46,704 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr has invested 0.94% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Wellington Management Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) for 14.34 million shares. Heathbridge Management Limited invested 0.01% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 162,700 shares. Portland Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.6% or 364,555 shares. Osmium Ltd reported 76,250 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Invesco accumulated 1.22M shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo L P holds 0% or 67,364 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark’s Revenue To Remain Flat In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.