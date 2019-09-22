Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Upped By $312,076 Its Unilever Plc (UL) Position; Jefferies Group Has Increased Its Illinois Tool Wks (Put) (ITW) Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 22.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company acquired 5,116 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 27,707 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 22,591 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $157.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.01 million shares traded or 54.60% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO – DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London

Jefferies Group Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (ITW) stake by 679.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 16,300 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 18,700 shares with $2.82M value, up from 2,400 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) now has $50.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -6.92% below currents $155.06 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Sell” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 30,528 shares to 12,400 valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 418,497 shares and now owns 81,503 shares. Targa Res Corp (Put) (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 636,174 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.93 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.21% or 183,986 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Panagora Asset holds 83,936 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 0.5% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 32,799 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.04% or 6,182 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Trust Limited Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). North Star Invest Management holds 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 5,586 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 3,278 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.39% stake. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc holds 246,813 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio.

